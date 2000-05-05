Be Quiet! Pure Base 500 FX WHITE/GREY

Hey!

I have a slightly modded Be Quiet! Pure Base 500 FX chassis that has been painted and frankensteined. Let me explain.

The Pure Base 500 FX only released in black. I wanted a white one. So I ordered an Pure Base 500 FX in black, and an Pure Base 500 DX in white, then swapped over everything that makes the FX version from the back chassis to the white chassis, and in the process I painted some of the black parts to grey.

So what I have now is a grey/white Pure Base 500 FX for sale, which includes a fancy built-in RGB controller and the Light Wings DRGB fans.

On that note, I also have a black and white Pure Base 500 DX which can can be sold or given to the buyer of the 500 FX for future modding, or an extra build that will send some clone trooper vibes.

Bids from 700kr for the Pure Base 500 FX with 3 DRGB fans included.

Best regards.