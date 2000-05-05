Marknad Bärbara datorer

Lenovo X1 Carbon G4 + dockningsstation

Edin (Edin)
Jun 2001
783
7
5,00 / 5
Stockholm, Stockholm
Avhämtas

Lenovo bärbar dator säljes i bra skick.
Inklusive dockningsstation samt 2 st laddare.

Specifikation dator
1x Intel Core i5-6200U Processor(Core i5-6200U)
1x 8GB LPDDR3
Windows 10 Pro
1x 256GB SSD OPAL2.0
1x Intel® Wireless-AC 8260 2x2 AC & Bluetooth® 4.1
1x Prolink Connector; HDMI 1.4; DC in; Microphone/Headphone Jacks; Mini DP; RJ-45; 3 USB 3.0
Kamera 1x 720P with Single Microphone
Grafik 1x Intel HD 520
Skärm 14.0 FHD

Specifikation docka
Lenovo Thinkpad Onelink+
Modell DU9047S1

Specifikation laddare
Laddare 1: 125W Lenovo
Laddare 2: 90W Lenovo

