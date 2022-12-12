Prime Z370 - A + i7 8700K

Just upgraded my sons PC, he couldn't be bothered selling it, so here I am selling it for him, the components were bought and built by inet both the motherboard and processor work great getting a stable 165 fps in fornite, I kinda know this as my son upgraded his monitor to a 240 Hz, so in order to match that has also upgraded his CPU as this one could not reach there. So if you are a casual gamer and don't want to break the bank this might just be for you. First hand I think you could get this i7 8700K for around 2500:- and the motherboard you can find $200 USD selling both for 1000:- excluding post or 1200:- ink post