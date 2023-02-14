Razer Blade base 15 (2021) RTX 3060 Core i7
Annonsen är verifierad via
Säljes Bärbara datorer Publicerad idag 17:45
0
Specs are below:
Hello! Selling my Razer Blade base 15 (2021). Light use as a second machine for about a year, selling because I'm building a SFF PC
Prior to selling this I sent it for a checkup/service at Razer in Germany, it has a brand new battery and a new install of Windows ready. I've taken great care of this machine and its in tip top condition
Specs are below:
Screen: 15.6" native 1080p 144hz
CPU: Intel Core i7, 6 core 2.6ghz gen 10
GPU: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3060 / Intel UHD Graphics
RAM: 2x8gb (16gb) DDR4 3000mhz (upgradeable)
SSD: 512gb m.2 nvme SSD (upgradeable)