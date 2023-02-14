Razer Blade base 15 (2021) RTX 3060 Core i7

Hello! Selling my Razer Blade base 15 (2021). Light use as a second machine for about a year, selling because I'm building a SFF PC

Prior to selling this I sent it for a checkup/service at Razer in Germany, it has a brand new battery and a new install of Windows ready. I've taken great care of this machine and its in tip top condition

Specs are below:

Screen: 15.6" native 1080p 144hz

CPU: Intel Core i7, 6 core 2.6ghz gen 10

GPU: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3060 / Intel UHD Graphics

RAM: 2x8gb (16gb) DDR4 3000mhz (upgradeable)

SSD: 512gb m.2 nvme SSD (upgradeable)