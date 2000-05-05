Söker limiterade och udda Tangentbord, Möss, Keycaps mm

Har du något udda att sälja så skicka ett pm!

Söker limited edition och udda modeller av kända tillverkare typ Ducky, Varmilo mm

Primärt Ducky:

Year of the monkey

Year of the goat

Frozen Llama

Varmilo

Varmilo MA87M Love Birds

Varmilo MA Series V2 Love Birds Yang

Även möss från Ducky, Finalmouse Wireless och andra lite udda.

Även merch är av intresse, udda Keycaps, custom Keycaps, Artisan Keycaps, single Keycaps mm skicka pm om du har något att sälja, så kolla i byrån eller lådan så kanske du har något som kan intresserad mig.