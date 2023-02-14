Marknad Spel & film

Company of Heroes 3 - nyckel

Publicerad idag 13:56
Säljes Spel & film
Pris:  300 kr
Skåne, Malmö
Skickas & Avhämtas

Hej alla! Säljer en nyckel till Company of Heroes 3 som följde med mitt processorköp.

Instruktioner för nyckeln:
SEGA Key Redemption Instructions
1. Go to https://community.companyofheroes.com/
2. Login in or set up your free Relic Link account.
3. Visit the 'Rewards' section and 'link' your Relic Link account to your Steam account.
4. Enter in your provided Sega universal code, which will automatically grant a digital copy of the game into your steam library.
5. After logging into Steam, a copy of the game should be available for download.

