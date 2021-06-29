Se alla tips från Amazon Prime Deal Days!
ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming OC 8GB

Säljes Grafikkort Publicerad 2023-10-08
DJTaz (Henrik)
Jul 2014
39
5
-
Högsta bud: 3 300 kr
Antal bud: 7 st
Stockholm, Upplands Väsby
Avhämtas
Kvitto finns

https://www.webhallen.com/se/product/324215-ASUS-ROG-STRIX-Ge...
På länk finns specifikation och information om kortet.
Eller hos Asus
https://rog.asus.com/se/graphics-cards/graphics-cards/rog-str...

I mycket fint skick. Se bilder. Inga missljud från fläktar innan den monterades ut.

Endast avhämtning.

Köpt: 2021-06-29 (Webhallen, kvitto finns)

Kör bud till Fredag 13/10 12:00

