ASUS ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 3070 Gaming OC 8GB
Säljes Grafikkort Publicerad 2023-10-08
https://www.webhallen.com/se/product/324215-ASUS-ROG-STRIX-Ge...
På länk finns specifikation och information om kortet.
Eller hos Asus
https://rog.asus.com/se/graphics-cards/graphics-cards/rog-str...
I mycket fint skick. Se bilder. Inga missljud från fläktar innan den monterades ut.
Endast avhämtning.
Köpt: 2021-06-29 (Webhallen, kvitto finns)
Kör bud till Fredag 13/10 12:00