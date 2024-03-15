Racketserver HP ProLiant DL320 Generation 5 (G5)
Racketserver HP ProLiant DL320 Generation 5p (G5) i befintligt skick.
Processor:Dual-Core Intel® Xeon® 3000 processor sequence,
Minne: 8 GB of PC2-6400 (800 MHz)max
Internal storage capacity of up to 4TB (4 x 1TB SATA hard drives) Just nu 2x 1tb sata WD
4xusbprtar 2.0
Embedded NC324i PCI Express Dual Port Gigabit Server Adapter
2 Port SATA Controller with RAID 0/1 support
Dvdbrännare
Grafikkort:Integrated ATI ES1000, 32 MB video standard
Power Supply Auto-sensing 400-Watt PFC Power Supply, CE Mark Compliant 1 styck
Form Factor:
1U (1.70" / 4.32 cm) Rack Mount Chassis
24.0" (60.96 cm) Deep
Testad o uppdaterad utan fel, inget os ingår
Server skickas INTE! Endast avhämtning, endast 999:-