Lian Li A4-H2O & 240mm AIO

Säljes Chassi Publicerad igår 01:44
Pris:  2 100 kr
SkyHeart
Feb 2022
45
12
-
Stockholm
Skickas
Kvitto finns
Hi,

so I got this Chassis around January this year, and used it since then, but recently I needed something a bit bigger to make a custom watercooling loop, so now this case has no use for me, still has the original box and almost all parts that comes with it.

the included AIO was bought a bit after that since air cooling a 14700K wasn't enough in that small case, I have changed the fan's as well, the fans that are on it now are the Lian Li AL120 which are almost silent compare to the original fans.

so anyone who is interested I'm selling both together and both will be shipped in the chassis box with the parts.

Best Regards

