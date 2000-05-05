Marknad Komponenter

CSFG The Crow Full Kit

Annonsen är verifierad via IDkollen
Säljes Komponenter Publicerad idag 17:23
Utgångspris: 1 kr
Antal bud: 0 st
OBS! Bud är inte bindande

Logga in för att lägga ett bud.

Profilbild av MetallicAcid
MetallicAcid (Justin)
Medlem sedan
Okt 2011
Foruminlägg
1688
Annonser
119
Marknadsbetyg
5,00 / 5
Skicka meddelande
Stockholm, Norrtälje
Skickas & Avhämtning
Kvitto finns
0

Hello.

I have an unused wall mounted case in white with watercooling reservoirs / pumps which was bought from Inet for a project, but never got used.

I would like to sell this setup as I will not be needing it anymore.

Come with a bid, and we can work something out. It is an expensive case, but I am flexible on price.

Pickup preferred.

Rapportera
Kommentarer till annonsen (0)
    Bli först med att kommentera.
Läs fler kommentarer
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara