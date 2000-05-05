CSFG The Crow Full Kit
Hello.
I have an unused wall mounted case in white with watercooling reservoirs / pumps which was bought from Inet for a project, but never got used.
I would like to sell this setup as I will not be needing it anymore.
Come with a bid, and we can work something out. It is an expensive case, but I am flexible on price.
Pickup preferred.