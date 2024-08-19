NY oöppnad HP EliteBook 650 G10 - i7 -RTX 2050 - 16GB RAM- 512GB, 15,6"
Amazon fyndade denna laptop, kvitto medföljer. Garanti som vanligt.
ord pris 16215kr
!!OBS!!
- Producerad för kunder i Polen.
-Windows 11 Pro på ENGELSKA.
- US (ENGELSKT) - Keyboard layout (Saknar Å, Ä, Ö). Tangentbordslayout kan såklart ändras i Windows, men bokstäverna saknas på tangentbordet. Layout som på bild!
Manufacturer’s warranty 3-year on-site service
Display size 39.6 cm (15.6")
Display surface Anti-reflective
Physical resolution 1920 x 1080 FHD
Aspect ratio 16:9
Brightness 400 cd/m²
Contrast 1000:1
Touchscreen No
Colour Silver
Processor family Intel Core i7
Processor model Intel Core i7-1355U, 1.7 GHz
RAM 16 GB
RAM type DDR4
Operating system Windows 11 Pro 64-bit
Graphics type Onboard / dedicated
Graphics 4 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, Intel Iris Xe
SSD 512 GB
SSD form factor 1 x M.2 PCIe
Connectivity
Wireless Bluetooth, WLAN
Connectors 1 x mic / headphones combo, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 x RJ45, 1 x HDMI, 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A
Features
Built-in webcam 5 MP, Infrared camera
Keypad Background illumination, Multi-touch touchpad, Splashproof, Numeric keypad
Performance
Battery life (max.) 13 hours
Battery cells 3 cells
Battery technology Li-poly
Battery capacity 51 Wh
Special features
Special features Blue light filter, NVMe
Physical properties
Dimensions (W x H x D) 359 x 20 x 234 mm
Weight from 1.8 kg
Security
Protection rating MIL-STD 810H
Security Fingerprint sensor, Integrated webcam cover, Intrusion switch, Kensington nano slot, Smart card reader, TPM 2.0
Includes HP Wolf Pro Security (1 year), Power supply (65 W)
Country variant Poland