Kylflänsar för DDR4 DDR5 från bartxstore
Annonsen är verifierad via
Utgångspris: 500 kr
Antal bud: 0 st
OBS! Bud är inte bindande
0
Ej använda. Massiv koppar.
Compatibile with DDR4 and DDR5 modules
CNC machined copper
Special pocket for PMIC, which is talled than the IC
Stainless bolts and nuts – no more damaged threads, which makes heatsinks not able to use anymore
Works with common RAM blocks and pot (Dominator mounting holes = 109.4 mm)
1 set = heatsinks for 2 modules
https://bartxstore.com/shop/custom-ram-copper-heatsinks-for-d...