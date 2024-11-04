Marknad Kylning

Kylflänsar för DDR4 DDR5 från bartxstore

Säljes Kylning Publicerad igår 12:11
Utgångspris: 500 kr
Antal bud: 0 st
RockoW (Johan)
Nov 2011
337
9
-
Stockholm, Stockholm
Skickas & Avhämtning
Ej använda. Massiv koppar.

Compatibile with DDR4 and DDR5 modules
CNC machined copper
Special pocket for PMIC, which is talled than the IC
Stainless bolts and nuts – no more damaged threads, which makes heatsinks not able to use anymore
Works with common RAM blocks and pot (Dominator mounting holes = 109.4 mm)
1 set = heatsinks for 2 modules

https://bartxstore.com/shop/custom-ram-copper-heatsinks-for-d...

