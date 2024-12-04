Marknad Stationära datorer

5 Stycken Gaming datorer säljes

Säljes Stationära datorer Publicerad igår 08:26
Pris:  1 234 kr
Karam511
Stockholm
Skickas & Avhämtning
11

TAR ”BUD” på samtliga datorer, ingen tidsbegränsning utan är jag nöjd med priset och du vill köpa loss en dator så har vi en affär.

Datorerna finns i Stockholm och kan testas på plats.
Kan även köra hem datorn till dig med bil om du bor i Stockholm!
Upphämtning FÖREDRAS!
Kan även fraktas på egen risk.

Dator 1: ( BILD NUMMER 1 ) SÅLD!!!

Windows 11 64 Bit
Intel Core i5-12600KF
16 GB DDR4 3600Mhz
Prime Z690-P WIFI
RTX 3060 Ti 8GB
1 TB NVME M.2 SSD
SÅLD!!!!!

Dator 2: ( BILD NUMMER 2 )

Windows 11 Pro 64 Bit
Intel Core i5-11400
16 GB DDR4 3000Mhz
Prime H510M-A WIFI
Gigabyte RX 5600 XT 6GB
2Tb ssd totalt 1500gb + 500 gb

Dator 3: ( BILD NUMMER 3 )

Windows 11 64 Bit
Intel core i5-12400F
8Gb DDR4 1600Mhz
Acer Nitro N50-640
GTX 1650 4GB
250 GB NVME M.2 SSD

Dator 4: UTAN GPU ( BILD NUMMER 4 )

Windows 10 Pro 64 Bit
Amd Ryzen 7 3700x
16 GB DDR4 3600Mhz
MSI B550 Gaming Plus
1 TB NVME M.2 SSD

Dator 5: ( BILD NUMMER 5 )

Windows 10 64 Bit
Intel core i5 6500T
16 GB DDR4
Asus H110i-Plus
GTX 1650 4GB
1 TB SSD

Kommentarer till annonsen (11)
