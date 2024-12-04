5 Stycken Gaming datorer säljes
TAR ”BUD” på samtliga datorer, ingen tidsbegränsning utan är jag nöjd med priset och du vill köpa loss en dator så har vi en affär.
Datorerna finns i Stockholm och kan testas på plats.
Kan även köra hem datorn till dig med bil om du bor i Stockholm!
Upphämtning FÖREDRAS!
Kan även fraktas på egen risk.
Dator 1: ( BILD NUMMER 1 ) SÅLD!!!
Windows 11 64 Bit
Intel Core i5-12600KF
16 GB DDR4 3600Mhz
Prime Z690-P WIFI
RTX 3060 Ti 8GB
1 TB NVME M.2 SSD
SÅLD!!!!!
Dator 2: ( BILD NUMMER 2 )
Windows 11 Pro 64 Bit
Intel Core i5-11400
16 GB DDR4 3000Mhz
Prime H510M-A WIFI
Gigabyte RX 5600 XT 6GB
2Tb ssd totalt 1500gb + 500 gb
Dator 3: ( BILD NUMMER 3 )
Windows 11 64 Bit
Intel core i5-12400F
8Gb DDR4 1600Mhz
Acer Nitro N50-640
GTX 1650 4GB
250 GB NVME M.2 SSD
Dator 4: UTAN GPU ( BILD NUMMER 4 )
Windows 10 Pro 64 Bit
Amd Ryzen 7 3700x
16 GB DDR4 3600Mhz
MSI B550 Gaming Plus
1 TB NVME M.2 SSD
Dator 5: ( BILD NUMMER 5 )
Windows 10 64 Bit
Intel core i5 6500T
16 GB DDR4
Asus H110i-Plus
GTX 1650 4GB
1 TB SSD