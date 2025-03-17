Sale - ITX PC components
I am selling some of the pieces I am not using from a previous build:
Graphic Card:
Sapphire Radeon RX 5700 XT Pulse HDMI 3xDP 8GB
https://www.netonnet.se/art/datorkomponenter/grafikkort/amd/s...
In the original box.
1500 sek
Monitor:
Lenovo 27" Q27h-10 IPS 75 Hz USB-C
https://www.inet.se/produkt/2216642/lenovo-27-q27h-10-ips-75-...
1500 sek
Chassi:
Streacom DA2 Mini-ITX-Gehäuse - silber
https://www.computersalg.se/i/5147428/streacom-da2-mini-itx-g...
Small scratches. Original box.
1500 sek
Power supply:
Seasonic FOCUS SGX 650W
https://www.inet.se/produkt/6903057/seasonic-focus-sgx-650w
Original box.
1000 sek
The whole package 5000sek