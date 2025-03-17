Rensning | AMD 7 7900X | GTX 1080 Ti | RTX 2070 | i5 7600k | m.m.
Rensar ut garderoben och kanske finns nåt av intresse för någon annan.
Alla komponenter är välfungerande utan problem.
Allt finns att hämta i Stockholm och allt förutom GPU:s kan även skickas (köparen står för frakt).
Allt öppet för bud som avslutas på söndag 18:00.
GPU: EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti SC Black Edition GAMING 11GB
Startbud: 1000kr
https://www.evga.com/products/specs/gpu.aspx?pn=9fe1dfc9-f386...
GPU: Gainward GeForce RTX 2070 TwinX 8GB
Startbud: 1000kr
https://www.elgiganten.se/product/gaming/datorkomponenter/gra...
GPU: Gainward GTX 670 Phantom 2GB
Startbud: 99kr
https://www.techpowerup.com/gpu-specs/gainward-gtx-670-phanto...
CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 7900X 4,7GHz Socket AM5
Startbud: 2000kr
https://www.elgiganten.se/product/gaming/datorkomponenter/pro...
CPU: Intel Core i5 7600K 3.8 GHz 6MB
Startbud: 99kr
https://www.inet.se/produkt/5300178/intel-core-i5-7600k-3-8-g...
CPU: Intel Core i5 4670K 3.4 GHz 6MB
Startbud: 99kr
https://www.webhallen.com/se/product/176532-Intel-Core-i5-467...
CPU Kylare: Cryorig H5 Ultimate (intel + amd mount)
Startbud: 99kr
https://www.inet.se/produkt/6912043/cryorig-h5-ultimate
CPU Kylare: be quiet! Pure Rock Slim (intel mount enbart)
Startbud: 99kr
https://www.inet.se/produkt/5320051/be-quiet-pure-rock-slim
Moderkort: MSI Z97M-G43 - mATX / Z97
Startbud: 99kr
https://www.webhallen.com/se/product/201961-MSI-Z97M-G43-mATX...
Chassi: Corsair Carbide Air 240 Svart
Startbud: 99kr
https://www.inet.se/produkt/6911439/corsair-carbide-air-240-s...
PSU: Fractal Design Newton R2, 650W 80+ Modulär
Startbud: 200kr
https://www.inet.se/produkt/6900260/fractal-design-newton-r2-...
Förbehåller mig rätten att sälja till vem jag vill eller inte alls.