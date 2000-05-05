Marknad Stationära datorer

Lenovo ThinkCentre M720S / Intel i5 / USB-C / Win 11 Pro

Säljes Stationära datorer Publicerad idag 17:22
Utgångspris: 999 kr
Antal bud: 2 st
Pegatron
Västra Götaland, Trollhättan
2

Lenovo Thinkcentre M720 Slim
Liten,snabb och knäpptyst stationärdator.

Specs:
Cpu: Intel i5-8400
Ram: 8GB DDR4
Gpu: Intel UHD Graphics 630
Ssd: Samsung 256GB
DVD-RW
Usb: 8st
Usb-c: 1st
Displayport: 2st
Win 11 Pro
Strömkabel medföljer!

Köp nu pris: 1499:-

