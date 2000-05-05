Lenovo ThinkCentre M720S / Intel i5 / USB-C / Win 11 Pro
Specs:
Liten,snabb och knäpptyst stationärdator.
Specs:
Cpu: Intel i5-8400
Ram: 8GB DDR4
Gpu: Intel UHD Graphics 630
Ssd: Samsung 256GB
DVD-RW
Usb: 8st
Usb-c: 1st
Displayport: 2st
Win 11 Pro
Strömkabel medföljer!
Köp nu pris: 1499:-