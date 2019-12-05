Dell överväger närmare samarbete med AMD

Intels kapacitetsproblem fortsätter och därmed även bristen på processorer. Det här påverkar både tillgänglighet på butikshyllorna, men också Intels nära partner där flertalet under det gångna året varnat för att bristen påverkar resultaten. Senast i raden att visa öppet missnöje är Dell, som nu tittar på alternativ.
We've had a long-standing 35 year relationship with Intel, and they are clearly our primary CPU supplier. And, you know, we value that relationship. It's well known that they've had some issues in terms of supply and manufacturing dynamics over the last number of quarters. We're working very closely with them. As we look at alternative sources, clearly we're evaluating AMD and we do have AMD products that we're offering.
Under en frågestund på Yahoo Finance får Dells finanschef (CFO), Tom Sweet, frågan om hur tillverkaren möter Intels processorbrist. Som svar berättar han att Dell redan använder AMD-processorer och att de är igång med att utvärdera AMD:s utbud för ytterligare produkter.
Att Dell tittar på att utöka utbudet datorer med AMD är en stor nyhet, då bolaget sedan länge är en av Intels närmsta partnertillverkare och historiskt har använt AMD i mycket låg utsträckning. Det är dock även möjligt att uttalandet är en del i ett förhandlingsspel, för att Dell så får större allokering av Intel.
As we've talked with Intel, our best estimates says that, and I think Jeff Clark said it on the call last week was, we expect the chip shortage to continue on until the second half of next year. So our best view of this right now is that we would expect it to be through the first half of next year before we begin to see maybe less pressure from the system with that dynamic.
Dells finanschef berättar även att processorbristen väntas fortgå långt in på 2020 och att trycket på Intel lättar först under årets andra hälft.