Nvidias CES-drivrutin Geforce 441.87 introducerar VRSS och FPS-spärr

VRSS leverages Variable Rate Shading (VRS), which is one of the key advancements of the Turing architecture. VRS decouples shading rate from resolution, and one is able to increase/decrease the image quality in different regions of the frame. VRSS uses fixed foveated super sampling where the image quality in the center mask region can be improved for VR games with a higher shading rate compared to the peripheral region in a frame, resulting in better image quality.