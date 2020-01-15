Intel avslöjar Xe-arkitekturen på GDC 2020

Intel har sedan tidigare aviserat att 2020 blir året då företaget återvänder till grafikkortsmarknaden, där AMD och Nvidia agerat ostört under många år. Företaget har inte meddelat exakt när grafikkort i Xe-serien blir tillgängliga, men rapporter gör gällande att Intel siktar på en lansering till sommaren 2020.
Sett till produktutveckling och marknadsföring är ett halvår ingen längre period, och Intel sparkar därför igång marknadsföringen av Xe med en presentation under spelutvecklarmässan Game Developers Conference (GDC) i mars. Beskrivningen av presentationen anger att den går på djupet om arkitekturen som ligger till grund för grafikkorten i Xe-serien.
Intel's brand new Xe Architecture has been teased for a while, and is scheduled for release later this year! This update brings a significant compute, geometry and throughput improvements over today's widely used Gen9 and Gen11 graphics.
This talk will provide a detailed tour of the hardware architecture behind Intel's upcoming GPUs - unveiling the structure behind its building blocks and their performance implications. Special consideration will be taken to explain how graphics engineers can best exploit the new Xe Architecture. We will then take an in-depth look at the powerful new features being introduced with this new architecture.
Den tekniska djupdykningen i Xe blir den första av sitt slag. Intel har tidigare presenterat mer övergripande information om arkitekturen, och under CES 2020 avtäckte företaget även referenskortet DG1 som ska användas av utvecklare som vill lära sig om och optimera för den nya arkitekturen.
Game Developers Conference 2020 äger rum den 16–20 mars i San Francisco.