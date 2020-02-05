Bioware bygger om Anthem från grunden

Svårt kritiserade spelet Anthem får en ny chans. Utvecklarna Bioware meddelar att en totalrenovering väntar under året.

När Bioware berättade att företaget skulle satsa på något helt nytt, utanför de välbekanta RPG-ramarna, var responsen sval. Serier som Dragon Age och Mass Effect ligger många spelare varmt och hjärtat, trots tappad glans i senare inlagor.

Reslutatet blev Anthem, ett multiplayer-spel med fokus på skjutande och MMO-liknande inslag. Centralt är så kallade javelins, exoskelett som både kan flyga och bära olika uppsättningar vapen. Äventyret tar plats via diverse olika uppdragan i en öppen värld.

Kritiken från spelarna blev dock hård. Anthem sågades rejält, där allt från berättelse till mekanik hamnade i skottgluggen. Antalet aktiva spelare föll snabbt, och Bioware tvingades skrinlägga expansionsplaner för att istället fokusera på att laga grundläggande system.

Over the coming months we will be focusing on a longer-term redesign of the experience, specifically working to reinvent the core gameplay loop with clear goals, motivating challenges and progression with meaningful rewards – while preserving the fun of flying and fighting in a vast science-fantasy setting.

Nu meddelar utvecklarna att ännu större förändringar är att vänta. Bioware konstaterar att Anthem behöver byggas om rejält, såpass grundligt att det inte går att lösa med uppdateringar eller expansioner.

Istället kommer studion bygga om hela titelns kärna, med uppdrag, prylar att hitta samt mål att kämpa emot. Förhoppningen är att landa i ett mer eller mindre nytt spel, som behåller flygandet, striderna och andra uppskattade element från nuvarande upplaga.

När den nygamla versionen av Anthem ser dagens ljus är ännu inte klart. Bioware menar att det handlar om flera månaders jobb, vilket gör att en premiär sannolikt inte blir av före sommaren.

Hey everyone!

One year ago, we were preparing to launch Anthem – a game that represented a big leap into new territory for us as a studio. It was an exhilarating and terrifying experience to go out to the world with something new and different, and we are grateful to all the players who have come along with us on the journey. It has been a thrill for us to see the creativity of our players in designing customized Javelins, and watching them master Anthem’s flying and fighting gameplay. I am so proud of the work the team has put into this game, and at the same time there’s so much more that we – and you – would have wanted from it.

Over the last year, the team has worked hard to improve stability, performance and general quality of life while delivering three seasons of new content and features. We have also heard your feedback that Anthem needs a more satisfying loot experience, better long-term progression and a more fulfilling end game. So we recognize that there’s still more fundamental work to be done to bring out the full potential of the experience, and it will require a more substantial reinvention than an update or expansion. Over the coming months we will be focusing on a longer-term redesign of the experience, specifically working to reinvent the core gameplay loop with clear goals, motivating challenges and progression with meaningful rewards – while preserving the fun of flying and fighting in a vast science-fantasy setting. And to do that properly we’ll be doing something we’d like to have done more of the first time around – giving a focused team the time to test and iterate, focusing on gameplay first.

In the meantime, we will continue to run the current version of Anthem, but move away from full seasons as the team works towards the future of Anthem. We’ll keep the game going with events, store refreshes, and revisiting past seasonal and cataclysm content – starting with our anniversary towards the end of the month.

Creating new worlds is central to our studio mission, but it’s not easy. Sometimes we get it right, sometimes we miss. What keeps us going is the support from players like you. Your feedback gives us guidance on how we can improve, and your passion inspires us with the courage to create. I look forward to working together with your involvement and feedback towards the best possible future for Anthem.

Casey

