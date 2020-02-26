Blizzard buggfixar Warcraft III: Reforged

Campaign

Tyrande’s inventory will no longer be absent on the Daughters of the Moon and The Awakening of Stormrage missions in the Classic campaign.

Fixed issues making Twilight of the Gods in the Reforged campaign easier to complete than intended.

Updated the cutscene cinematic panel to transition cleanly between conversations.

Fixed multiple bugs throughout the Reign of Chaos and The Frozen Throne Campaigns

Multiple inventory issues have been fixed for the Rexxar campaign.

Fixed multiple campaign missions that had units appear invisible.

The animations, triggers, and cameras for some cutscenes have been tweaked.

Audio levels for some dialogue have been adjusted.

Custom Games

The Custom Games list has been updated to better optimize searching.

Gameplay

Fixed an issue where if a player quit multiple games and switched graphic settings, the user would get a “Match Found” but the game wouldn’t start.

The Female Demon Hunter now uniquely metamorphosizes to her own model.

Fixed an issue with Tranquil Paths where creeps were invisible.

Updated the Firelord’s Incinerate ability icon in Reforged. It can still be auto-cast as normal.

Guardian Golem now has an auto-attack impact sound.

Fixed an issue where the Blademaster was immune to non-magic abilities like Ensnare while using the Bladestorm ability.

Lady Vashj has a small update to her head to address her human ears.

Succubus models are now visually distinct.

Fixed an issue where new Reforged death sounds were playing in Classic Mode.