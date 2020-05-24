Halo 3 till PC finns ute nu som del av Master Chief Collection

New Features

(PC) Forge is now available for Halo: Reach, Halo 2: Anniversary, and Halo 3.

Halo 3 Forge has been updated with new features, including Object Physics, rotation, coordinate snap and precision edit tools.

Halo 3 and Halo: Reach Forge pallets have been expanded with new objects and budget increases.

Halo 3, Halo: Reach, and Halo 2: Anniversary Forge tools have been updated with a new “Toggle Rotation Axes” feature adding toggleable rotation around World and Local axes. Note: This is planned to be added into Halo 4 at a later date.

Updated season unlock flow to feature non-linear unlocks per page and added Season 2 featuring 30 new nameplates, 46 new H1 Weapon and 18 H1 Vehicle skins.

Challenges are now available to complete across all available titles. Note: Campaign Challenges are currently not supported in Halo 4: Spartan Ops.

New spartan customization 3D model viewer for Halo 3.

Updated Skill Rank backend for Ranked Matchmaking. This resolved a long-standing rank reset issue and has required us reset all ranked playlists to 1.

“Highest Lifetime” rank is now displayed for rotational hoppers that are no longer available.

Halo: Reach & Halo 3 audio has been updated.

New Acrophobia skull for Halo 3.