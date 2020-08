Universalprocessorn Tachyum Prodigy snabbare än Nvidia- och Intel-kretsar

Not only does Prodigy execute instructions at very high speeds, but Tachyum now has an infrastructure implemented for automatically checking correct results from the Verilog RTL. These automated tests check Verilog output for correctness compared to Tachyum’s C-model, which was used to measure performance, and is now the ‘Golden Model’ for the Verilog hardware simulation to ensure it produces identical, step-by-step results.