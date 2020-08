Intel försvarar AVX-512 mot de som "önskar den en smärtsam död"

AVX-512 is a great feature. Our HPC community, AI community, love it. Our customers on the data center side really, really, really love it. Our CPU cores are our crown jewels. So when we do a CPU core and add an instruction to it, historically the power of x86 and our instruction set extensions have been that we made them available everywhere. Because of that, when we have an IP like Sunny Cove and it appears both in a server like an Ice Lake server and on a client, like an Ice Lake client, you get the commonality of the instruction set.