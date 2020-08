Huaweis 5G-utrustning får godkänt i GSMA:s säkerhetsutvärdering

The GSMA recognises the support and participation of Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia and ZTE who have satisfied the scheme’s security requirements via an independent security audit and we congratulate them on achieving this important first step. By committing to NESAS, vendors are helping network operators, and other stakeholders make informed decisions about secure product development. We look forward to others participating in the scheme, evidencing their commitment to good security practice by promoting a security-by-design culture within the industry. – Alex Sinclair, teknikchef GSMA