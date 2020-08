Analytiker: "Nvidia når 80 procent marknadsandel för grafikkort"

The pandemic has been disruptive and had varying effects on the market. Some sales that might have occurred in Q3 (such as notebooks for the back-to-school season) have been pulled in to Q2 while desktop sales declined. Intel’s manufacturing challenges have also negatively affected desktop sales.

We believe the stay at home orders have continued to increase demand in spite of the record-setting unemployment levels. As economies open up, consumer confidence will be an important metric to watch.