Google rullar ut Android 11

Mobiloperativsystemet Android kräver ingen närmare introduktion, då det med en marknadsandel om cirka 80 procent gått fram som en ångvält sedan dess introduktion år 2008. Nu meddelar Google att den elfte versionen av operativsystemet är här, och får kort och gott namnet Android 11. Det nya operativsystemet får förutom optimeringar i mjukvaran även en logotyp föreställande en potentiometer ställd till 11 – en referens till kultfilmen Spinal Tap.

Förutom att referera till filmer från år 1984 medför Android 11 även en lista förbättringar, av vilka några ser ut att försöka förebygga att användares liv blir som Orwells 1984. På integritetsfronten införs nämligen automatisk nollställning av applikationers tillstånd om de inte använts på länge, samt möjligheten att ange engångstillstånd för kritiska funktioner såsom mikrofon, video och platsdata.

Därtill tillkommer Bubbles, en Facebook Messenger-liknande funktion som tillåter snabbåtkomst till meddelanden i pop-up-format, samt möjligheten att prioritera meddelanden från specifika användare. Även hemskärmen får stöd för snabbkontroller för det smarta hemmet utan inloggning, och därtill bjuder Android 11 på inbyggd skärminspelning.

New treatment for "conversation"-related notifications from messaging apps, including a dedicated area in the Notifications shade, and Bubbles, which lets you briefly view a conversation thread as a pop-up overlay, without leaving the app you're in.

Privacy improvements, including the ability to grant apps one-time access to sensitive permissions, an "auto-reset" of permissions for apps that haven't been used in a while, and an extra steps required to enable background access to location. Google will also start requiring that developers obtain explicit permission from Google before their app is allowed to ask for background access to location.

A revamped screen when the lock button is pressed provides quick access to smart-home device controls.

Support for digital IDs, including digital driver's licenses.

Support for wireless Android Auto on all phones.

New media controls that make it easier to switch output device.

New screenshot tools, including built-in screen recording on all phones. On Pixel phones, Android 11 brings a new feature when taking a screenshot that lets you easily copy an image or text to the clipboard instead.

For phones linked to a company network, the personal/work Profiles features has several improvements. New Personal/Work tabs have been added to several places including the Share pop-up sheet. A new API available to apps will allow certain apps to present both work and personal data together, while protecting both company data and employee privacy. Google Calendar will support this feature, and third-party apps will be able to support it as well.