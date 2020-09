Blindside är ny Spectre-sårbarhet – drabbar Intel och AMD

Moreover, an attacker may also opt for other vectors to corrupt code pointers in speculative execu- tion, such as speculative memory corruption [52] or CPU bugs like LVI [90]. To hinder the latter, one could build on existing Spectre mitigations and treat indirect branches as potentially dangerous ... Unfortunately, our analysis shows these gadgets are pervasive and this strategy would severely limit the number of conditional branches that can benefit from speculation (and its performance gains).