NVIDIA is firing on all cylinders, achieving record revenues in Gaming, Data Center and overall. The new NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU provides our largest-ever generational leap and demand is overwhelming. NVIDIA RTX has made ray tracing the new standard in gaming. [...] We are continuing to raise the bar with NVIDIA AI. Our A100 compute platform is ramping fast, with the top cloud companies deploying it globally. – Jensen Huang, VD och grundare av Nvidia