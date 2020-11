At the moment we've had a private conversation with AMD. They've assured us that in 4 to 8 weeks there will be AIB cards available att the MSRP. They say they've enabled the AIB's to achieve the 650 dollar MSRP and they expect that to happen within 4 to 8 weeks.

So, we're not taking them at their word based on everything that's happened. That's the information they've given us, it's now on them to achieve that.