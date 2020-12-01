Quests

Jackie will no longer disappear in The Pickup or The Heist.

Fixed an issue preventing players from landing the helicopter in Love like Fire.

Fixed an issue with Takemura not calling in Play it Safe.

It's no longer possible to trigger the same dialogue twice in Big in Japan.

Fixed an issue with Delamain appearing upside down at the end of Don't Lose Your Mind.

Saul now correctly reaches the van in Riders on the Storm.

Fast travelling before the encounter with Tyger Claws no longer breaks progression in I Fought the Law.

Fixed an issue blocking progress in Ghost Town if an autosave made upon Raffen Shiv's arrival was loaded.

Fixed an issue with not receiving new calls or messages if Happy Together failed as a result of combat.

Elizabeth Peralez stops being excessively insistent with her calls after her job offer is refused.

The scene with Misty and Jackie now starts properly after leaving Viktor's clinic.

Wakako's dialogues no longer get blocked after finishing Search and Destroy.

Walking away from Stefan in Sweet Dreams shouldn't prevent other characters from calling you anymore.

Brick’s detonator should now be properly interactable for players to disarm. Or set off. Your call.

Elevator doors should now correctly open in The Heist.

Saul now correctly gets out of cars in Riders on the Storm.

Fixed an issue with not receiving new calls or messages after running too far away from Frank in War Pigs.

Jackie now correctly leaves the factory after the combat is finished in The Pickup.

Fixed an issue with Militech reinforcements not spawning if driving through the gate too fast in Forward to Death.

Skipping time while in the club in Violence no longer results in issues with progression.

Fixed issues with starting Gig: Getting Warmer...

Fixed an issue with not receiving new calls or messages after Pyramid Song has been abandoned midway.

Fixed an issue whereby Delamain core could be already broken when player enters the Core room in Don't Lose Your Mind.

Fixed issues with Delamain not appearing or doing nothing outside the Afterlife in The Heist.

Fixed an issue with objective getting stuck on "Talk to Viktor" in The Ripperdoc.

Fixed an issue whereby it was impossible to talk to the bouncer in front of Lizzie's in The Information.

Added description for Don't Lose Your Mind in the Journal.

Fixed an issue preventing player from saving, using fast travels, and talking to other NPCs after reloading a save with an active call with Frank in War Pigs.

Fixed an issue with Panam not calling about any other matter until I'll Fly Away is completed.