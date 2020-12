Diablo Immortal bridges the story between Diablo II and Diablo III. Five years after the destruction of the Worldstone, Sanctuary is thrown into despair as ancient evils gather and exploit pieces of the artifact, putting humanity in more peril than ever before.

In a moment of desperation, the archangel Tyrael destroyed the corrupted Worldstone, thinking his sacrifice would be a worthy price to end its dark influence. Yet, even in pieces, the Worldstone’s shards continue to befoul everything in their reach. New heroes are all that can stop the world from plummeting into utter chaos.

Adventurers will travel the breadth of Sanctuary to locate the Worldstone shards and finish what Tyrael started. With the help of the last Horadrim, Deckard Cain, you'll confront reawakened evils such as the Skeleton King and his Queen, cultists who worship the bloodthirsty Countess, and corrupted rogues once led by Akara. With Diablo defeated, will the other minions of Hell rise up to start their own reign of terror? Will these evils rally behind Skarn, a lieutenant of Hell?