We have made an exhaustible effort for six months for tremendous progress on 7nm. It gives us a lot of comfort to have a predictable cadence of products, to deliver on our 2023 products, and our next generation of technology. [...] At the time, we said product difficulties would shift product a couple quarters. Expectation is that we will deliver client first, then server. We're improving 7nm to hit that cadence of leadership products in 2023. – Bob Swan, VD på Intel