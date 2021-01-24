Den 4 januari 2001 lanserades betaversionen av fantasyspelet Runescape. Spelet blev snabbt en succé, till stor del tack vare att det programmerats i Java och därmed kunde spelas genom en vanlig webbläsare på i princip vilken dator som helst. Idag finns en uppföljare vid samma namn, men nostalgiutgåvan Old School Runescape är fortsatt den mer populära.
I am so proud that Jagex is teaming up with Carlyle, a prestigious investment group that believes in the potential of Jagex, our vision for growth, and will support us in accelerating our multi-year growth strategy. We will continue to expand our game teams to create and deliver more great content for RuneScape and Old School RuneScape. We will continue to create exciting experiences for our players, grow our global communities, build new games to expand and further explore the RuneScape universe, lend our expertise to publish third-party games from like-minded online game developers, and invest in the incredible tech and talent that powers this all. – Phil Mansell, VD på Jagex
Nu meddelar företaget tillika utvecklaren Jagex att det förvärvas av investmentbolaget The Carlyle Group. I ett gemensamt pressmeddelande skriver VD:n Phil Mansell att förvärvet möjliggör för Jagex att påskynda planerna för de närmsta åren, vilka innefattar mer innehåll för Runescape och Old School Runescape men också helt nya speltitlar.
RuneScape is one of the most enduring RPG franchises and has a fantastic and committed player base. We look forward to drawing on the full resources of Carlyle to support Phil and his team to continue to grow the existing RuneScape franchise as well as launching new, exciting ones. We believe with further investment and innovation, Jagex can build on its position as one of the most exciting video game developers for both existing and new generations of MMORPG players. – Michael Wand på The Carlyle Group
Förvärv är ingenting nytt för Jagex, som på senare år hoppat runt mellan olika ägare. Under 2016 såldes spelutvecklaren till ett kinesiskt konglomerat och så sent som i maj 2020 gick turen över till MacArthur Future Holding. Blott åtta månader senare är det således The Carlyle Groups tur att föra facklan vidare.
Tillhör du en av de många som spelade Runescape i yngre dagar? Du kanske aldrig slutade och fiskar ändlösa mängder humrar än idag? Dela med dig av dina nostalgiminnen!