Föga förvånande uppfylldes uppgifterna i Blizzards läckta presskit. Nostalgiska World of Warcraft Classic-spelar får chansen att resa framåt i tiden, till år 2007, ta klivet genom den mörka portalen till den förstörda planeten av Draenor – Outlands. Det är dags för spelets första expansion att göra återkomst.

Burning Crusade Classic Features

As with any expansion, Burning Crusade Classic brings with it a variety of content for players to explore. Through the launch and over the course of content updates to follow, players will discover:

New Lands to Explore: Step through the Dark Portal and into Outland.

Two New Playable Races: Fight for the Horde as the blood elves, seeking a new source of arcane power or join the Alliance as the draenei, exiles from Outland in search of a new home.

Arenas: Assemble allies and prove your PvP prowess in 2v2, 3v3, or 5v5 combat in Arenas such as the Ring of Trials and the Circle of Blood.

Flying Mounts: Take flight in the chaotic skies of Netherstorm and soar over fel-touched Shadowmoon Valley with the introduction of flying mounts in Outland.

Master Challenging Raids and Dungeons: Conquer 5-player dungeons and Heroic dungeons set in the crystalline fortress of Tempest Keep, or raid the haunted halls of 10-player Karazhan as you gear up over time for a climactic confrontation against Kil’jaeden in 25-player Sunwell Plateau.

Jewelcrafting: Carve gems of power to socket into players’ gear with the Jewelcrafting profession.

Aldor and Scryer Factions: Choose between the Aldor or Scryer factions in Shattrath and earn their unique rewards

Create a paladin on the Horde or a shaman on the Alliance.

Level to 70 and gain new class abilities and more.

World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic bjuder på samma nyheter som för 14 år sedan. Ny högsta level blir 70, rasen Blood Elves ansluter sig till Horde och universumets rymdgetter Draenei blir ett nytt inslag hos Alliance. Skapa klassen Paladin hos Horde och Shaman hos Alliance. Till detta hör givetvis tidigare uppdrag, platser som Hellfire Peninsula, Zangarmarsh och Nagrand, och möjlighet att köpa ett flygande mount.

De som spelar World of Warcraft Classic och inte vill ta del av innehållet kan fortsätta med det. Den som vill överföra sina karaktär och inte är tillräckligt hög level för att öppna den mörka portalen kan bli leve 58 omgående, något som dock endast kan göras en gång per konto. I vanlig ordning släpper in Blizzard allt innehåll på en gång, utan uppdaterar spelet i fem faser.

Phase 1: Karazhan and Gruul's Lair and Mag's Lair

Phase 2: Serpentshrine Cavern and Tempest Keep

Phase 3: Hyjal and the Black Temple and Arena Season 2

Phase 4: Zul'Aman and Arena Season 3

Phase 5: Sunwell and Arena Season 4

Den som redan betalar för World of Warcraft Classic kan ta del av expansionen utan extra kostnad. Lanseringen äger rum någon gång under år 2021.

Spelar du World of Warcraft Classic? Ser du fram emot The Burning Crusade eller är du renodlad purist som anser att en expansion inte är Classic?