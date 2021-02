Apex takes place in the Titanfall world and the Respawn team is incredibly proud of that legacy and brand. That team will determine what the future holds for Apex and Titanfall. I don’t believe in directing or telling games teams what to create, it has to come from the player community, and the inspiration and motivation of developers. [...] There is a lot of creative autonomy within EA but there are certain values and principles we have as a company that we just couldn’t allow to be compromised.