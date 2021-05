In various alternatives, the processor 102 includes one or more processors, such as a central processing unit (CPU), a graphics processing unit (GPU), or another type of compute accelerator, a CPU and GPU located on the same die, or one or more processor cores, wherein each processor core can be a CPU or a GPU or another type of accelerator. Multiple processors are, for example, included on a single board or multiple boards. The device 100 can include, for example, a computer, a gaming device, a handheld device, a set-top box, a television, a mobile phone, or a tablet computer.