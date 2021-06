The ZNS specification provides a zoned storage device interface that allows the SSD and host to collaborate on data placement. ZNS permits data to be aligned to the physical media of the SSD, which improves the overall performance and cost while also increasing the capacity that can be made available to the host.

The NVMe Key Value (NVMe-KV) Command Set provides access to data on an NVMe SSD namespace using a key as opposed to a logical block addresses. The NVMe-KV command set allows users to access a variable sized value (e.g., an object) using a key without the overhead of the host maintaining a translation table that defines an object as a sequence of logical block addresses.

Rotational media support has been added to enable use of NVM Express by Hard Disk Drives (HDDs). This includes updates to features, management capabilities and other enhancements required for HDD support.

NVMe Endurance Group Management enables media to be configured into Endurance Groups and NVM Sets. This exposes granularity of access to the SSD and improved control.