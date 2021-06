UPDATE: Ken Hong, Head of Global Corporate Communications at LG Electronics, called us and we chatted for 15 minutes about this video. As a result, LG will be implementing significant change to how they handle monitor reviews.

Here is his statement on the matter:

"As discussed, we're putting into place the following steps to ensure that something like that doesn't happen again:

1. All embargoes will be discussed and agreed to in advance of the review product shipping;

2. Format of video (independent review vs paid promotion, if that option is available) will be agreed to in advance;

3. LG's objectives and/or expectations will be communicated to you in advance for you to accept/decline;

And lastly, LG's monitor marketing team will no longer be utilizing the services of LG CNS for content creator outreach. Not sure who that will be going forward so until then there may be some confusion!

"

In addition to this, Hong told us that once it’s agreed that a video will be a review, there will be no further interference in the process. Hong himself said he would be accountable to ensure this action is adhered to.

This is a big positive step for not just our LG monitor reviews, but hopefully for all reviewers dealing with LG worldwide. However, ultimately it’s just a statement at this point, and we’ll be sure to keep LG accountable so their words turn into actions.