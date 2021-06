ASRock expects its sales to grow sequentially in the third quarter, despite component shortages and dropping graphics card prices amid shrinking demand from China's cryptomining sector[...]

[...]ASRock's motherboard shipments are being undermined by shortages of Intel and AMD CPUs and the issue is unlikely to improve until the fourth quarter, said the company. AMD's GPUs have also been in tight supply since early 2021, but shipments will improve starting the second half, with capacity adjustments and increasing supply of substrates.