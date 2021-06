Using Crucial SSDs for any crypto mining will void the warranty. Even the Crucial P5, which boasts impressive endurance rates that might tempt farmers to use it for Chia plotting, is not recommended for this use. All Crucial SSDs carry 3- or 5-year warranties, depending on the model, any of which could be voided for drives used to farm Chia or mine any other type of cryptocurrency. The warranty covers only defects arising under normal use and does not include malfunctions or failures resulting from misuse, neglect, abuse... Usage outside of normal intended use shall include but not be limited to "MINING" (e.g., cryptocurrency, data mining, mining farms). – Crucials första inlägg