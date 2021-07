We've seen manufacturers restrict our ability to buy parts. There's a German battery manufacturer named Varta that sells batteries to a wide variety of companies. Samsung happens to use these batteries in their Galaxy earbuds, but when we go to Varta and say can we buy that part as a repair part, they'll say "No, our contract with Samsung will not allow us to sell that". We're seeing that increasingly. – Kyle Wiens, VD på Ifixit