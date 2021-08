GIGABYTE is aware of certain media outfits casting doubt over the quality of Power Supply models GP-P850GM and GP-P750GM. GIGABYTE takes pride in the design and quality of our products and as such, takes reports of this manner extremely seriously and therefore would like to address the reported potential issues as follows:

For desktop PC systems, there can occasionally be instances where the peak wattage can exceed the intended usage range. During such instances, the GIGABYTE GP-P850GM / GP-P750GM model power supplies include the industry standard built-in safety feature “Over Power Protection” (OPP). The OPP safety feature is designed to shut down the unit when the power load exceeds the wattage the unit was designed to operate within. The OPP was set to 120% to 150%, 1020W~1300W for GP-P850GM, and 900W~1125W for the GP-P750GM. – Gigabyte