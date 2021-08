We have offered free-of-charge mounting upgrade kits to our customers ever since AMD introduced AM2 in 2006, and we're proudly continuing this tradition with Intel's upcoming Amber Lake-S processors and the LGA1700 socket. Customers will be able to upgrade most Noctua CPU coolers since 2005 at no additional cost, so even 15-year-old coolers can be used on the latest processors. – Roland Mossig, VD på Noctua