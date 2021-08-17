När Gamers Nexus granskade nätaggregaten GP-P750GM och GP-P850GM kunde de redovisa en imponerande hög felfrekvens om 50 procent. Inte nog med att de ofta var trasiga vid leverans, andra gick sönder vid de konstlaster som normalt används av recensenter och andra vid så låga laster som 60 procent. Resultatet var ofta "explosivt" och riskerade ta med sig andra komponenter i fallet.
Det dröjde inte länge innan Gigabyte bemötte kritiken och medgav att de haft för höga tröskelvärden för over power protection (OPP), som ska slå av nätaggregatet vid överbelastning. Det förklarade dock inte varför enheter även gick sönder vid normal användning. Samtidigt gav Gigabyte medier en känga och menade underförstått att de genom sina "extrema" laster förstört enheterna. Techpowerups expert svarade och stack punkt för punkt hål på Gigabytes argument.
I samband med Gigabytes uttalande lanserades ett utbytesprogram, där berörda enheter med serienummer inom ett visst spann kan bytas ut. Nu rapporteras om att Gigabyte vägrat returärende på en enhet som har rätt serienummer och köptes under år 2020. Anledningen – utbytesprogrammet gäller endast enheter från nyare partier (eng. batch).
Hello,
As stated in this PR: https://www.gigabyte.com/us/Press/News/1930
I'm looking to return a GP-P750GM power supply that I bought last year with serial number SN20243G001306.
I went through a local dealer where I bought the item and it requests the official confirmation/approval from Gigabyte to complete the process.
Please send me an official confirmation of RMA.
Gigabytes svar:
This press release is applicable only to the newer batches.
Det är Reddit-användaren Tinefol som gör gällande att denne nekats returärende av Gigabyte. Detta trots att personens nätaggregat GP-P750GM har serienummer SN20243G001306, vilket således ligger inom spannet SN20243G001301–SN20453G025430 som angavs av Gigabyte i sitt ursprungliga pressmeddelande.
Vidare uppger Tinefol att denne hört liknande berättelser från andra, bland annat en person som fått som svar att utbytesprogrammet enbart gäller nätaggregat sålda under perioden juli–augusti 2021. Det är anmärkningsvärt då den höga felfrekvensen och strida ström av negativa recensioner från såväl medier som slutkonsumenter kan spåras tillbaka till hösten 2020.
I samma diskussion på Reddit framgår att Tinefol är i kontakt med Steve på Gamers Nexus, som gör gällande att han planerat för att använda hela veckan till att gräva djupare i Gigabyte-debaclet.
GIGABYTE GP-P850GM & GP-P750GM POWER SUPPLY STATEMENT
2021/08/13
GIGABYTE is aware of certain media outfits casting doubt over the quality of Power Supply models GP-P850GM and GP-P750GM. GIGABYTE takes pride in the design and quality of our products and as such, takes reports of this manner extremely seriously and therefore would like to address the reported potential issues as follows:
For desktop PC systems, there can occasionally be instances where the peak wattage can exceed the intended usage range. During such instances, the GIGABYTE GP-P850GM / GP-P750GM model power supplies include the industry standard built-in safety feature “Over Power Protection” (OPP). The OPP safety feature is designed to shut down the unit when the power load exceeds the wattage the unit was designed to operate within. The OPP was set to 120% to 150%, 1020W~1300W for GP-P850GM, and 900W~1125W for the GP-P750GM.
GIGABYTE, appreciates and takes into consideration any feedback and suggestions from our media partners and PC hardware professionals. We were made aware by third parties of concerns regarding potential issues of the GP-P850GM and GP-P750GM tripping at high wattages when tested via DC Electronic Load equipment for extended lengths of time repeatedly close to the 120% to 150% OPP trigger point. This level of extended testing could severely reduce the lifespan of the product and components of the GP-P850GM and GP-P750GM.
To address these potential issues raised by third parties, specifically, those discovered during their testing via DC Electronic Load equipment for extended lengths of time repeatedly close to the 120% to 150% OPP trigger point. GIGABYTE has made adjustments and lowered the OPP on GP-P850GM and GP-P750GM to the below values.
GP-P850GM- Adjusted OPP trigger point range from 120% ~ 150% to 110% ~ 120%
Before: 1020W ~ 1300W
After: 950W ~ 1050W
GP-P750GM- Adjusted OPP trigger point range from 120% ~ 150% to 110% ~ 120%
Before: 900W ~ 1125W
After: 825W ~ 925W
GIGABYTE highly values the confidence and trust all our customers have in our product quality and after sale services. GIGABYTE would like to stress the potential issues that were reported, only seemed to occur after very long time periods of extreme load testing via DC Electronic load equipment and would not be typical of any real world usage.
GIGABYTE GP-P850GM and GP-P750GM PSU’s included industry standard power protection designs OCP, OTP, OVP, OPP, UVP, and SCP.
Safety certification from various countries to ensure safe and stable operation of your system.
To offer customers complete peace of mind, any serial number not listed in Appendix 1 are the amended OPP settings as listed in point 3.
Despite the fact that both before & after OPP adjustment versions are reliable for real world usage, we still offer owners of the GP-P850GM or GP-P750GM products included in the serial number range listed in Appendix 1 can apply for the *GP-P850GM and GP-P750GM return and exchange service.
Appendix 1 – Serial Number below can apply for Return and Exchange service
Model name:GP-P850GM
S/N From SN20343G031011 to SN20513G022635
Model name:GP-P750GM
S/N From SN20243G001301 to SN20453G025430
(*) Terms and conditions for the GP-P850GM and GP-P750GM return and exchange service may differ by region. To obtain the full terms and conditions for your region please contact the local Gigabyte Service Center.