Patch 1.3 is coming to PC, consoles, and Stadia soon! Here is a list of the most notable changes coming in this update.

Please note that the issues listed below did not affect all players.

ADDITIONAL CONTENT

A list of all the free DLCs can be found in the Main Menu under "Additional Content".

Archer Quartz "Bandit" - available as a reward or for purchase (depending on choices made by player) after completing Ghost Town and then receiving a message from Dakota or Rogue.

Multilayered Syn-Leather Deltajock Jacket, Luminescent Punk Jacket - both available in the stash in V's apartment after receiving a message from Viktor after completing The Ride. They're of Rare/Iconic quality by default, Crafting Specs to craft a higher quality will also be unlocked.

Johnny Silverhand's Alternative Appearance – can be enabled in Settings in the "Additional Content" tab.

If you haven't received the message, make sure to be in the Badlands area and move further away from Dakota's workshop. Dakota will also need a couple of days to contact you.

Improvements

Base item will now be highlighted green like other components if it's present in the Inventory when crafting the same item of a better quality.

Happy Together - Barry now has an updated, more unique appearance.

It's now possible to use an elevator while carrying a body.

Landmine icon will now be grayed out after disarming it.

Icon on a disposal crate will now turn red when player picks up a body instead of being grayed out.

Added new sleeping spots for Nibbles in V's apartment.

It's now possible to upgrade crafting components in bulk.

Improved a notification when buying cyberware and not meeting the level requirements to equip it.

Players will now properly be able to craft a quickhack even if they once crafted it and then got rid of it.

It is now possible to rotate V in the Inventory with a mouse.

Quest item tags from miscellaneous Job items will now be removed after finishing associated quests, allowing to sell or drop them.

Added a filter for quest items in the Backpack.

Improved the Screen Space Reflections effect so that it looks less grainy on consoles and on lower visual settings qualities on the PC .

Fixers will now message V to offer a car for purchase less often.

Added an accessibility option for center of screen dot overlay which helps with reducing/avoiding motion sickness. It can be enabled in Settings → Interface → Center of screen dot overlay.

Increased the number of slots for autosaves from 10 to 20 and for quick saves from 3 to 10 across all platforms.

Added a button which allows to reallocate the distribution of Perk points on a character's skill tree.

Automatic Love - screen with pictures of Skye and Angel will be displayed substantially longer, making it easier to choose between the two.

Improved the minimap's zoom level when driving, so that it's more zoomed out and easier to navigate.

Balance changes

Changed the price and quality of Kerry's guitar that can be obtained during Gig: Psychofan.

Rare Unity crafting spec will now be obtainable only during Suspected Organized Crime Activity: Tygers by the Tail.

Optical Camo cyberware will now be available for purchase from Ripperdocs.

Balancing the number of components required to craft Sandevistan Fragments.

Balancing the number of components required to craft clothing.

Updated the number of components required to craft some items, e.g. Bounce Back, MaxDoc, quickhacks, clothing mods and some weapons.

Added crafting specs for knives (available from the start of the game).

The level requirement of items will now increase with each upgrade. Note: the level of upgraded items will be adjusted as a result of this change. The equipped items which exceed the level requirement can keep being used but, if unequipped, will have to wait until the required level is reached.

Improved the Crafting system, so that items with Random quality scale their quality with player's Crafting skill — it's not possible anymore to roll a quality exceeding that of the relevant Crafting skill.

Introduced minor tweaks and improved balancing of the Contagion quickhack.

The Rescue — increased the number of ammo at the beginning of the quest.

Every Breath You Take — improved Red Menace's positioning and aim.

Cyberpsycho Sighting: Letter of the Law — improved Cyberpsycho's behaviour during the fight.

Play It Safe — improved Oda's behavior during the fight.

(Don't Fear) The Reaper — improved Adam Smasher's behaviour during the fight.

Adjusted the damaging process when shooting crowd NPCs while in combat depending on distance and the weapon used.

NCPD will now also react to hitting NPCs with a non-lethal weapon.

NCPD will no longer react and turn hostile because of dead bodies in Open World activities.

Enemies on Very Hard difficulty (and only that difficulty alone) will now be more aggressive when searching around when they are in the "Alerted" state.

Detection time of enemies now depends on game difficulty. Enemies on Easy and Normal difficulties will now detect the player slower. Enemies on Very Hard difficulty will now detect the player faster.

Gameplay

V will no longer look down after using fast travel.

Tutorial windows about skill checks will no longer pop up when the "Unauthorized" prompt is displayed on devices.

Fixed an issue where hacking a neutral target wasn't counted towards the Christmas Tree Attack achievement.

Fixed an issue which occurred after visiting the Nomad Camp, resulting in being unable to use weapons and quick menu items.

Fixed an issue where crafting specs from clothing stores were available only during the first visit to a vendor.

Adjusted perks

Player will now properly have a chance of looting a weapon attachment with the "Mech Looter" perk.

Guitars from New Dawn Fades will no longer be disassemblable and won't be automatically disassembled when having the "Scrapper" perk.

"Hacker Overlord" perk will now grant a recipe for the Epic Whistle quickhack.

"Crazy Science" perk will now properly increase the sale price of all items.

"Can't Touch This" perk will now grant the player immunity to Blind from their own flash grenades.

"Hit the Deck" perk will now work properly on knockdowned and staggered NPCs.

Fast forward fixes

V will no longer be stuck in a loop after skipping holocall dialogue while falling into water.

V will no longer holster a weapon after skipping dialogue while holding it.

Fixed an issue where player could get stuck in changing position between crouching and standing after skipping dialogue.

Crafting and prices

It is no longer possible to exploit the epic "Untitled 18 - Brancesi, 2021" painting by selling and buying it back.

Looting

Removed Legendary Mantis Blades from Royce's office in The Pickup.

Fixed some unopenable loot containers in the Control Tower in With a Little Help From My Friends.

Adam Smasher will now drop additional loot besides the Access Token.

Fixed an issue where some Rare items were dropping where they weren't supposed to.

Added loot to an empty loot container behind a Sex Shop in Corpo Plaza.

Removed duplicate loot from an Open World activity in Pacifica.

Fixed an exploit where player could loot the XBD dealer's stock from his body after killing him in Disasterpiece.

Fixed a case where Jackie's iconic pistols could be found lying on the street in Northside as loot.

Duplicates

Added some food items to the Trailer Park food vendor's stock.

Removed duplicate crafting specs from Weapon Shops in Vista Del Rey, The Glen, Rancho Coronado, Badlands and Pacifica.

Visual device behavior

Fixed untranslated text on the intercom screen in Silver Pixel Cloud in Blistering Love.

Security Cameras will no longer spot V when crouching or hiding behind the cover.

Added a missing animation when jacking into a device in Gig: Old Friends.

Fixed an issue where taking control of turned off cameras could turn them back on.

Added SFX for the "Fry Circuits" interaction used on a camera.

Removed the laser effect from cameras after using the "Fry Circuits" interaction on them.

Taking control of a camera while swimming will no longer break the UI, camera view and animations.

Ceiling turrets will no longer begin firing before facing the target.

Fixed an issue where uploading the Icepick Daemon to some forklifts located near an Assault in Progress in Kabuki powered them off.

Fixed an issue in Riders on the Storm where scanning a forklift in the Raffen Shiv camp was highlighting an enemy who was outside of the forklift's reach.

Hologram decorations will no longer have collisions.

Fixed untranslated text displayed on the screen of the Confession Booth.

NPCs killed by a car elevator will no longer clip with it or pop up on its surface.

Added missing interaction for an access point in Gig: Guinea Pigs.

Fixed an issue where NPCs weren't reacting to distraction from TVs and cameras in The Heist.

Fixed oversized collision boxes of proximity mines in various quests.

Fixed an issue where pachinko machines in Wakako's parlor were missing.

Fixed animation of an enemy distracted by a water sprinkler.

Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to use the numpad next to the garage in The Highwayman.

Fixed some vending machines' appearance not corresponding to what they have in stock.

Elevator

Tweaked arrows on the UI panel of an elevator to light up according to its movement direction.

"Scanning" timing of access authorization in elevators was shortened.

The elevator in I Fought The Law can no longer be exited when using it to get to the penthouse.

It's no longer possible to get stuck inside the elevator in Megabuilding H10.

NPC:s

Vehicles will no longer get stuck in their position upon saving and loading the game while they're in the air.

Traffic vehicles will now honk after hitting V.

Fixed an issue where some NPCs wouldn't run away from combat scenes.

NPCs will no longer react by crouching to every gunshot.

Adjusted the NPCs' behaviour when their car is stolen.

Turrets should now have a common target with NPCs.

Quickhacks and scanning

Human names will no longer be displayed above robots and mechs while scanning.

Fixed an issue where scanning regular NCPD Officers would display results for MaxTac.

Fixed an issue where scanning overlay would remain on screen if the scan was performed while exiting a car.

Ladders will no longer be displayed as "turned on" while scanned.

Fixed an issue where scanning an enemy NPC from inside a car could launch the car in the air.

It's now possible to use Distraction quickhack on the conference holo table in Nocturne Op55N1.

The Tyger Claw boss in Pisces can now be hacked during combat.

Added dying animation for NPCs killed with the Short Circuit quickhack.

Fixed an issue when available quickhacks could be doubled.

Security Cameras with fried circuits can no longer be hacked.

Fixed FPP camera, so that it doesn't drop down when starting to scan.

NPC combat behavior

NPCs will no longer keep hiding in cover after being flanked.

Drones will now look destroyed after they explode.

Stadium Love — it'll no longer be possible to perform takedowns on 6th Street members in the quest area.

It's no longer possible to stun lock cyberpsychos by continuously throwing grenades at them as the knockback now presents a delay.

I Walk the Line — the Animals will no longer ignore the collision of the shutter doors if V sneaks past them.

Beat on the Brat: Kabuki — the Twins will no longer loop in the guard animation after V wins the fight and follows them.

Beat on the Brat: Pacifica — destroying Ozob's nose will now properly deal additional damage to him.

The Pickup — Royce's minion will no longer T-Pose after applying Short Circuit on Royce.

Play It Safe — fixed an issue where Oda could become invisible at long distance.

(Don't Fear) The Reaper — it's no longer possible to attack Adam Smasher during his phase transition animation.

I Walk the Line — fixed an issue where Sandevistan's visual effects could appear despite Sasquatch not using it.

Play It Safe — fixed an issue where Oda's mantis blades textures could disappear upon his defeat.

(Don't Fear) The Reaper — Adam Smasher's footsteps are now audible when he’s running after V.

Player mechanics

Fixed an issue where V was unable to fast climb or slide down ladders.

Players can no longer use frightened NPCs as human shields when a Police warrant is applied.

Fixed an issue in The Beast in Me: City Center where Claire's car could be spinning around in circles instead of driving away if the player chose not to go with her to her garage.

It's now possible to stash NPCs in the trunk of Villefort Cortes.

Fixed an animation of dumping and picking up bodies from vans.

Added animation for picking up and dumping bodies in vehicle trunks.

It's no longer possible to open a trunk of the car while it leaves with Jotaro's body inside in Gig: Monster Hunt.

Fixed an issue with weapons becoming invisible after selecting them rapidly with the mouse scroll button.

Bodies dumped in Thorton Galena "Ghoul" will no longer stick outside the back of the car.

Fixed an issue where V could be launched into the air when attempting to jump through or climb various terrains throughout Night City.

Fixed an issue that blocked double jump during holocalls.

Cyberware

Fixed an issue where the name of the cyberware on cooldown wasn't displayed.

Titanium Bones cyberware will no longer appear as duplicated at the Wellsprings Ripperdoc.

Mods

Panacea and SuperInsulator clothing mods will now protect players against EMP Grenades.

Stability and performance across platforms

This section discusses changes that enter all the platforms but many of them make a bigger difference on last generation consoles and lower performance machines.

Performance improvements

Improved framerate consistency, resulting in fewer hitches and spikes, especially during combat.

Streaming

Memory optimizations

Fixed a crash that occurred after turning off and on the "Crowds on Minimap" option in Settings multiple times.

Fixed a crash that occurred when waiting for Thompson before leaving Atlantis in Never Fade Away.

Fixed crashes that occurred when loading a save file after the car combat sequence with Arasaka agents.

UI

Fixed an issue where the buttons on switching mods warning were not working as intended.

Fixed an issue when the disassemble item button was displayed incorrectly.

Fixed an issue when RAM Recovery Rate below 0.50 was not displayed correctly.

Fixed enemy markers using the incorrect color on unaware enemies - they will now be yellow instead of red.

Fixed an instance where hit markers and kill confirmation weren't visible when destroying enemy turrets.

Gold iconic loot icons will now be displayed on the minimap.

Opening Photo Mode and a vendor menu in quick succession will no longer result in freezing the game.

Fixed text in the shard about Chiba-11 district.

Fists description in the weapon wheel will now display an appropriate item type.

The period of the possible occurrence in the description of Synaptic Accelerator in the tooltip will now display a proper value when playing in Polish.

Villefort Alvarado V4F 570 Delegate description will now correctly state that the drive is rear wheeled.

When Stamina Meter is depleted, the appropriate icon will now appear next to the health bar instead of the overload icon.

Icon grouping artifacts will no longer get detached from their respective locations on the map when zooming in/out.

Removed debug strings from the "The Good, The Bad and The Ugly" perk's tooltip.

The image displaying Mackinaw MTL1 in the "Call vehicle" menu will now match with the car's model.

Adjusted wording of the Crafting skill progression reward related to upgrade cost reduction.

Image in the second message from Nancy Hartley in Holdin' On/Killing in the Name will now be displayed properly.

Fixed the Galena "Gecko" vehicle's name next to the "Buy vehicle" prompt.

Punk Duolayer Tank Top will now be visible in the Inventory when equipped.

Status Effects icon of the "Cold Blood" perk now looks like a snowflake.

Fixed an issue where the Contagion quickhack button was missing its icon outside of inventory.

Black-Market battery mod description will now display strings with item attributes properly.

Fixed an issue where male variants of the VR tutorial were in Polish for Brazilian Portuguese language version.

The on-hover menu with multitude of mods on an item in inventory will now show stats properly.

Removed some items labeled as "None" and without proper icons from the inventory.

Changed back the name of the fast travel point near V's apartment to "Megabuilding H10".

Added a text message received after failing Epistrophy: North Oak by leaving the Delamain cab.

Fixed various typos in subtitles, shards, quests and weapons' descriptions.

Item tooltip will no longer disappear if its content is too long.

Delamain's image will no longer get stuck on holocalls when V leaves the car too fast after completing Epistrophy: Badlands.

Graphics, audio and animations

Fixed Arasaka soldiers spawning on player's sight when going back upstairs to save Takemura in Search and Destroy.

In The Information, Smasher's shadow will no longer appear on the elevator's door after rewinding braindance to the beginning.

Characters' skin will no longer become too bright in dark areas.

Fixed dust particles, which were sometimes incorrectly displayed.

Fixed an issue with the running animation after jumping on downwards or upwards slope.

Fixed an issue where some netrunning suits clipped with female V's legs and male V's pants.

Fixed an issue where Takemura`s voice was doubled while talking to V in the van in Down on the Street.

Fixed an issue where changing music volume in Sound settings affected car radio alongside with the background music.

Fixed an issue in The Heist where Flathead's case could float outside the hotel room in Konpeki Plaza, blocking the doorway.

Fixed an issue where the Monowire could slightly dislocate male V's arms and clip through clothes.

Reinforced Composite-Lined Rocker Foldtop is now properly aligned with V's legs.

Environments and levels

GPS in Biotechnica Flats will no longer lead players to unreachable areas.

Fixed multiple issues with objects popping in on player's sight.

Fixed multiple places where the player’s character could get stuck permanently.

Fixed faulty pathing for vehicles on the City Center ring road.

Fixed various map holes in Watson, City Center, Westbrook, Heywood and Santo Domingo.

Quests

Rearranged shards into correct categories.

Fixed an issue where calls to quest NPCs would abruptly end, making the NPC appear in other calls and potentially breaking other holocalls from the NPC.

Fixed an issue where interrupted holocall would resume along with another call, which could make the NPC appear in other calls and break the next holocall from that NPC.

Fixed an issue where Judy wouldn't spawn inside her van after finding the XBD.

Fixed an issue where Judy's van could spawn underground after getting the XBD, blocking progress.

Players will no longer get locked inside the braindance studio basement if they visited it after completing Disasterpiece.

Fixed an issue when it wasn't possible to interact with Takemura and to fulfil the objective "Meet Takemura".

Shutters leading to the cinema inside Grand Imperial Mall should no longer be closed, blocking access.

The doors leading to Netwatch Netrunner will now properly open after defeating Sasquatch.

Fixed an issue with interrupted holocalls, which could block calls from Takemura.

Various smaller fixes for the parade sequence, it should now be a more polished experience overall.

Removed the Relic Malfunction effect during the conversation with Brendan.

The quest should no longer stay "Undiscovered" when the interaction with Brendan should start.

Stefan is no longer missing.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from depositing quest items from gigs at their respective drop points.

Stefan's braindance can no longer be used while on a bike.

Fixed an issue that could result in player being unable to exit Clouds because of an invisible barrier.

Fixed an issue where Evelyn didn't despawn from Judy's workshop after The Information, which resulted in player not being able to talk to Judy because of an invisible wall blocking the way.

Fixed an issue where killing the VIP guards in a specific order could result in a disappeared objective and blocked further progression.

It will no longer be possible to get stuck inside Clouds by entering without going through the reception desk.

Fixed an issue in which the quest could get stuck with Fred not calling in regards to the final fight, which was caused by players running away from Rhino too fast after defeating her. The quest now also continues for players who were rude like that.

Arroyo — it's now possible to take the money from Buck after defeating him.

Kabuki — there was a chance that the twins wouldn't want to fight anymore after V lost twice. This was fixed, so they can now enjoy an infinite amount of winning until V beats them.

Tyger Claws gangers will no longer engage in combat with each other.

The quest will now fail upon getting out of the vehicle after having driven into water (preventing blocking progression).

Fixed an issue where the quest wouldn't update after arriving with Rogue at Silver Pixel Cloud.

The quest will no longer fail after being completed when V chooses not to go to the city with Kerry and uses fast travel.

It's no longer possible to interact with Judy's mirror while Johnny is leaning on it.

Fixed an issue where player could get locked out of Delamain's core room if they entered and exited the room in quick succession.

Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to talk to Wakako.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to reach the van without triggering a fight.

From now on Elizabeth will follow V correctly.

The corporate agents will now despawn if the chase is failed.

The "Connect to the van's Access Point" objective will no longer reappear after neutralizing the attackers before calling Elizabeth.

Fixed an issue that would cause the quest to stay active after completion.

Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to take the gun from Wilson after the quest.

It's no longer possible to jump into the open world from the rooftop in Afterlife.

Point of interest icon will now appear properly on the map.

Fixed an issue where Militech reinforcements could fly away in the AV instead of jumping down onto the battlefield, blocking progress.

Fixed an issue where the Basilisk could get stuck after colliding with vehicles in the Nomad Camp.

Fixed an issue where, under specific circumstances, the quest wouldn't progress after defeating Sandra.

Adjusted an appearance of one of the gangers in order to avoid clipping issues.

Dakota will no longer call V after leaving the town area in Panam's car.

Fixed a crash that could occur while waiting for Panam by the power substation.

Fixed an issue when Panam didn't hang up when approached, causing blocked progression.

It’s no longer possible to call vehicles onto the Raffen Shiv arrival spot to prevent conflicts with scenes and NPCs during the quest.

Panam will no longer crash cars on her way out of the Tunnel.

Getting in combat outside the area of Barry's apartment during the objective "Talk to Barry" will no longer fail the quest.

It's no longer possible to get locked inside Barry's apartment after running into it just after telling the NCPD officers about Andrew's niche.

Gustavo and Martha will no longer be present at El Coyote Cojo if the player left during the ofrenda and completed Gig: Bring Me the Head of Gustavo Orta in the meantime.

It's no longer possible to get stuck inside Jackie's garage during combat with Valentinos.

It's no longer possible to block progression by sprinting inside the elevator after being spotted by enemies.

It's no longer possible to exit the conference room during the braindance.

Fixed an issue where, under specific circumstances, holocalls may not finish properly when leaving the mission area prematurely.

Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to talk to Johnny near the fortune teller bot.

Fixed an issue where the AV's door was closed, making it impossible to loot inside.

It's no longer possible to summon any vehicle to AV crash site before saving Mitch.

Fixed an issue where, under specific circumstances, objectives could trigger once again, blocking further progression.

It's no longer possible to use the chopper rotor to get outside of the rooftop area.

Fixed an issue where player was unable to follow Placide inside Batty's Hotel because of a closed door.

Fixed an issue where getting a call from or calling Mr. Hands was blocked. Note, it may be necessary to leave the vicinity of the chapel to unblock calls and progress further.

Overwatch Sniper Rifle will no longer get removed from player's inventory after passing the Point of No Return. Returning to an earlier save game and playing through PoNR again is required to get the item back.

Fixed a case of an enemy getting stuck inside a wall during the VR tutorial.

It's no longer possible to save the game during the sex scene with Judy.

The quest will no longer fail if there's a car parked at the entrance of the building. // Cured Cynthia's parked-car-a-phobia.

Empty vehicles will no longer be present during the chase scene.

Fixed an issue where Panam's van could spawn incorrectly if player entered the Wraith camp through the tunnel and exited through the front, blocking progress.

Fixed an issue where, under specific circumstances, the progression could be blocked after restoring power.

Fixed missing pointers to Maelstrom gangers and Patricia at the entrance to Totentanz.

The quest doesn't get blocked any more if an alternative path has been used to reach Nancy's room in Totentanz.

Players can no longer block progression by running Ozob over by their car during the "Talk to Ozob" objective.

It's now possible to interact with Kirk even if the conversation with Johnny on the stairs wasn't triggered.

Fixed a case where killing one of the homeless could result in his body blocking access to the laptop.

Fixed an issue where the quest wouldn't complete if player engaged in combat with 6th Street after finishing the challenge.

Fixed missing pointers on Johnny while watching the street performer.

It's no longer possible to start any of the races while in combat.

Fixed an issue in which when going to meet Claire in her garage, her car could spawn incorrectly, blocking access to dialogue.

Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to select the destination after entering the AV.

Fixed an issue where there was no option to collect the gun from Wilson.

Fixed an issue where Jackie could disappear while waiting by the Delamain cab next to the Afterlife or while inside Konpeki Plaza.

Fixed an issue where the quest wouldn't progress after connecting to the first camera in the Flathead sequence.

Fixed an issue where the quest could get stuck in the Journal without any objective and Nazaré "Itsumade" wouldn't get added to owned vehicles if the player had a date with Meredith in Venus in Furs but didn't go, though players aren't encouraged to ghost her.

Fixed an issue when the "Use" prompt was inactive and it wasn't possible to investigate the computer, blocking further progression.

Fixed an issue where Dum Dum would keep spawning and despawning if player started combat with Maelstrom in the main hall at a specific moment.

Fixed an issue where Jackie could get stuck in All Foods if player killed Royce from the balcony, blocking progress.

Fixed an issue where progress could be blocked on the "Follow Dum Dum" objective if Dum Dum was killed before reaching the boss room.

Fixed an issue where the optional objective to "Talk to Brick" could appear even if Brick was killed by the detonator.

Fixed an issue where, under specific circumstances, it wasn't possible to finish conversation with the Militech agent, blocking further progression.

Holocalls from Jackie and Regina will no longer overlap.

The garage door should no longer close when triggering combat.

The objective "Sneak past Royce" will no longer fail if Breach Protocol is used earlier.

Secured a scenario when a hostile path in All Foods is triggered during the call with Meredith Stout.

It's no longer possible to get stuck in an interrupted holocall with Jackie when calling him immediately after exiting Dex's limo.

Fixed an issue where Fingers wasn't present in his clinic.

Quest will no longer fail if player previously got into a fight with the 6th Street gang during Stadium Love.

Fixed a case where the game could get stuck on a black screen after entering cyberspace.

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck on the phone with Maman Brigitte if the call was interrupted.

Summoning vehicles should no longer be blocked after leaving the chapel.

It's no longer possible to get stuck in the room with Meredith Stout.

Fixed an issue where Johnny wasn't spawning during the "Talk to Johnny" objective.

Fixed the guidance marker leading to Saul prior to nomad initiation ceremony.

Fixed an issue where it wasn't possible to talk to Mitch.

Fixed an issue where Panam's briefing could appear stuck for some players, lingering on the objective "Wait for the Nomads".

It's now easier to drive out of the Sunset Motel garage with Saul's reward.