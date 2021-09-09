Den utdragna dispyten mellan Epic Games och Apple har sin grund i sistnämnda företags riktlinjer i applikationsbutiken App Store, vilken är nödvändig för utvecklare som vill nå användare med Iphone- och Ipad-enheter. När situationen urartade krävdes att alla köp gjordes genom Apples system och detta med en avgift om 30 procent. Epic Games ville inte spela enligt dessa regler och utrustade Fortnite-applikationen med ett sätt att handla direkt från utvecklaren, varpå Apple portade spelet.
Ärendet har hanterats i amerikansk domstol, där Fortnite-skaparen anklagat teknikjätten för att utnyttja sin position på ett konkurrenshämmande sätt. Nu rapporterar 9to5mac om domstolens beslut. Epic Games underlag kring konkurrenshämmande beteende är enligt domen inte tillräckligt, men trots det måste Apple inom 90 dagar justera regelverket för att tillåta utvecklare att ta betalt och länka till funktioner utanför företagets system.
Apple Inc. and its officers, agents, servants, employees, and any person in active concert or participation with them (“Apple”), are hereby permanently restrained and enjoined from prohibiting developers from (i) including in their apps and their metadata buttons, external links, or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms, in addition to In-App Purchasing and (ii) communicating with customers through points of contact obtained voluntarily from customers through account registration within the app.
Apple uppdaterade nyligen App Store-bestämmelserna genom att tillåta applikationer som enbart presenterar innehåll, "reader"-applikationer, att bygga in länkar för att sköta försäljning på annat håll. Detta är enligt domen inte tillräckligt, utan ska framöver gälla oavsett applikationstyp. Med andra ord bryter Epic Games fullösning för Fortnite inte mot det framtida regelverket, men domstolen slår fast att Apple med full rätt portade utvecklaren efter att ha brutit mot det då- och nuvarande.
Apple’s termination of the DPLA and the related agreements between Epic Games and Apple was valid, lawful, and enforceable, and (ii) Apple has the contractual right to terminate its DPLA with any or all of Epic Games’ wholly owned subsidiaries, affiliates, and/or other entities under Epic Games’ control at any time and at Apple’s sole discretion.
Huruvida Epic Games och Fortnite åter dyker upp i App Store är således helt i Apples händer, och företaget ska därtill erhålla 30 procent av de belopp som Fortnite drog in under perioden med extern betalningsmöjlighet. Enligt domen handlar det om ungefär 3,6 miljoner USD mellan augusti och oktober i fjol, som ska toppas med samma andel av eventuell försäljning som skett på samma sätt sedan oktober.
Given the trial record, the Court cannot ultimately conclude that Apple is a monopolist under either federal or state antitrust laws. While the Court finds that Apple enjoys considerable market share of over 55% and extraordinarily high profit margins, these factors alone do not show antitrust conduct. Success is not illegal. The final trial record did not include evidence of other critical factors, such as barriers to entry and conduct decreasing output or decreasing innovation in the relevant market. The Court does not find that it is impossible; only that Epic Games failed in its burden to demonstrate Apple is an illegal monopolist.
Avslutningsvis beskriver domen att Apples butik inte nödvändigtvis är konkurrenshämmande och att företaget inte har en monopolställning. Epic Games underlag talar om att Apple innehar en stor marknadsandel och höga marginaler, vilket inte anses tillräckligt. Vidare förklaras att "framgång inte är olagligt" och att Apples metoder möjligtvis kan bryta mot konkurrenslagstiftning, men inte enligt problematiken Epic Games pekar ut.