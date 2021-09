Well, there are two things, right. The first priority is if we've made a commitment to our customer, we want to make sure that we can supply the parts to the customers. [...] Then the second thing you look at it from an overall standpoint, demand versus supply, the way obviously we can prioritize the data center is a very high priority from that standpoint. And then the PC business, in particular with the higher end of the stack, we want to make sure that we can maintain and continue to grow the business in that area. That's a very high priority and then you take it from there. It is not as simple as that make it to be.