Under de senaste årtiondenas globalisering har USA och Europa övergett stora del av sin inhemska produktion och flyttat den utomlands. Sårbarheter med detta har uppenbarats under coronapandemin, som följde kort efter ett eskalerande handelskrig mellan USA och Kina. Det har fått ledare världen över att vilja ta hem delar av tillverkningen igen.
När Europeiska kommissionens ordförande Ursula von der Leyen håller tal till unionen markerar hon vikten av fortsatt teknisk innovation och att digitaliseringen är helt avgörande för EU:s inre marknad. En huvudkomponent i detta är halvledare eller kretsar, som idag används i praktiskt taget all elektronik, där EU idag står för endast 10 procent av den globala marknaden.
EU har tidigare aviserat att de är redo för betydande investeringar i att få hem tillverkning av kretsar, något von der Leyen också belyser i sitt tal. Den så kallade coronafonden, Återhämtningsplanen för EU:s (NextGenerationEU), som ligger på 750 miljarder euro har 20 procent öronmärkt för digitalisering och enligt von der Leyen kommer det planerade beloppet på motsvarande 150 miljarder euro att överskridas.
Efter att kommissionären Thierry Breton länge talat om betydande investeringar och samling inom unionen berättar von der Leyen att kommissionen inom kort presenterar European Chips Act. Det blir en handlingsplan för att koordinera medlemsländers kapacitet och investeringar för att få till en egen leveranskedja för tillverkning av kretsar. Det handlar inte enbart om konkurrenskraft utan även att upprätthålla unionens suveränitet, berättar von der Leyen.
EU:s uttalade mål om att till år 2030 tillverka 20 procent av världens kretsar har kritiserats för att en orealistisk satsning unionen inte kan realisera. von der Leyen berättar att samma sak sades för 20 år sedan om satellitnavigationssystemet Galileo, som EU tog fram för att inte vara beroende av GPS och GLONASS från USA respektive Ryssland. Idag används Galileo bland annat av mer än två miljarder telefoner världen över.
Honourable Members,
We will soon celebrate 30 years of the Single Market. For 30 years it has been the great enabler of progress and prosperity in Europe.
At the outset of the pandemic, we defended it against the pressures of erosion and fragmentation. For our recovery, the Single Market is the driver of good jobs and competitiveness.
That is particularly important in the digital single market.
We have made ambitious proposals in the last year.
To contain the gatekeeper power of major platforms;
To underpin the democratic responsibility of those platforms;
To foster innovation;
To channel the power of artificial intelligence.
Digital is the make-or-break issue. And Member States share that view. Digital spending in NextGenerationEU will even overshoot the 20% target.
That reflects the importance of investing in our European tech sovereignty. We have to double down to shape our digital transformation according to our own rules and values.
Allow me to focus on semi-conductors, those tiny chips that make everything work: from smartphones and electric scooters to trains or entire smart factories.
There is no digital without chips. And while we speak, whole production lines are already working at reduced speed - despite growing demand - because of a shortage of semi-conductors.
But while global demand has exploded, Europe's share across the entire value chain, from design to manufacturing capacity has shrunk. We depend on state-of-the-art chips manufactured in Asia.
So this is not just a matter of our competitiveness. This is also a matter of tech sovereignty. So let's put all of our focus on it.
We will present a new European Chips Act. We need to link together our world-class research, design and testing capacities. We need to coordinate EU and national investment along the value chain.
The aim is to jointly create a state-of-the-art European chip ecosystem, including production. That ensures our security of supply and will develop new markets for ground-breaking European tech.
Yes, this is a daunting task. And I know that some claim it cannot be done.
But they said the same thing about Galileo 20 years ago.
And look what happened. We got our act together. Today European satellites provide the navigation system for more than 2 billion smartphones worldwide. We are world leaders. So let's be bold again, this time with semi-conductors.