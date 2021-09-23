Det är mer regel än undantag att detaljer om produkter och hårdvara letar sig ut långt innan de avtäcks, trots strikta avtal och säkerhetsprocedurer. Generellt sett brukar läckor inte vara uppskattade och Apple tycks värdera överraskningselementet för nya produktlanseringar extra högt. Senast i somras förklarade de att hemlighetsmakeriet är en "viktig del av företagets DNA".
De senaste veckorna har en strid ström av information om både interna möten, företagspolicy och produktsläpp letat sig ut, bland annat till The Verge. I ett internt mail till anställda skriver VD:n Tim Cook att de ska ta nya krafttag mot läckare och att personer som läcker konfidentiell information inte hör hemma hos Apple. Detta verkar dock inte bita på de skyldiga, som istället läcker uppmaningen om att sluta läcka.
Dear Team,
It was great to connect with you at the global employee meeting on Friday. There was much to celebrate, from our remarkable new product line-up to our values driven work around climate change, racial equity, and privacy. It was a good opportunity to reflect on our many accomplishments and to have a discussion about what’s been on your mind.
I’m writing today because I’ve heard from so many of you were were incredibly frustrated to see the contents of the meeting leak to reporters. This comes after a product launch in which most of the details of our announcements were also leaked to the press.
I want you to know that I share your frustration. These opportunities to connect as a team are really important. But they only work if we can trust that the content will stay within Apple. I want to reassure you that we are doing everything in our power to identify those who leaked. As you know, we do not tolerate disclosures of confidential information, whether it’s product IP or the details of a confidential meeting. We know that the leakers constitute a small number of people. We also know that people who leak confidential information do not belong here.
As we look forward, I want to thank you for all you’ve done to make our products a reality and all you will do to get them into customers’ hands. Yesterday we released iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8, and Friday marks the moment when we share some of our incredible new products with the world. There’s nothing better than that. We’ll continue to measure our contributions in the lives we change, the connections we foster, and the work we do to leave the world a better place.
Thank you,
Tim
I meddelandet framgår att andra anställda känner frustration och besvikelse över att information letar sig ut i förtid samt att bolaget gör allt i sin makt för att identifiera de skyldiga. Vilka åtgärder Apple vidtar för att stävja läckandet framgår inte i Tim Cooks memo. Då personer med insyn säkerligen skriver på sekretessavtal (NDA) är det möjligt att det vidtas rättsliga åtgärder och att de blir av med jobbet.
Tycker du att läckor förstör spänningen inför produktlanseringar?